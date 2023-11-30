Galway Bay FM

30 November 2023

GRETB tutors praised for high quality teaching in new report

Galway Roscommon Education Training Board’s tutors have been highly praised in a new report.

The ‘Learners Voices Across Ireland’ report carried out focus groups across the country to survey participants of all types of ETB courses

GRETB has been complimented in particular for its high quality of teaching and support provided to learners

Charis Hughes is Head of Impact and Engagement at Aontas, which published the report:

