GRETB to pay 1.8 million euro for site adjacent to Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board is to pay 1.8 million euro for a site adjacent to Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra

The site is one of three plots which Galway City Council has agreed to dispose of following a debate at this week’s Local Authority meeting.

The 1.5 hectare site at Ballyburke forms part of 3.5 hectare site which the City Council purchased during the Celtic Tiger at prevailing market prices at that time.

That’s according to the City Manager Brendan who told the meeting that the site is being offered to the GRETB at it’s current market value but this will be less than what the Council originally paid for it.

Mr McGrath said the sale was a two-step process and the GRETB board would have to approve the purchase before it’s finalised.

Director of Services for Housing Dermot Mahon confirmed that the Council is carrying a €10.2 million debt for the entire 3.5 hectare site and it intends to develop a mix of social and affordable houses on the remaining land to recoup most of the remaining costs.

Mr Mahon was speaking in response to concerns from several Councillors that the land was being offered at too low a price.

He said the public lands are being disposed of for a public good at current market value.

Meanwhile, the Local Authority has agreed to dispose of two further smaller sites at the Old Monivea Road and in Corrib Park for €2,500 each.

Several Councillors questioned why the site at the Old Monivea Road plot is being offered at the same price as the Corrib Park site which is much smaller.

Director of Services for Economic Development Brian Barrett told the meeting that the Old Monivea Road site is of no value to the Local Authority, it has become dumping blackspot and that disposing of it in this manner represent good value.

The sale of the Ballyburke and Corrib Park sites were approved unanimously by all councillors, however, the disposal of the Old Monivea Road property was only approved after a roll call vote – with 13 in favour and five against.