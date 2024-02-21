Galway Bay FM

21 February 2024

GRETB to hold apprenticeship information day in Ballybrit

An information day is being held tomorrow in Ballybrit to highlight apprenticeships on offer in the West of Ireland.

Galway Roscommon ETB Training Centre will showcase a wide range of trades from software development to accounting and horticulture.

Staff and current apprentices will be on hand to give advice alongside employers looking to recruit.

The event will take place at the Clayton Hotel from 9.30am to 2pm.

GRETB Area Training Manager Ken Farraher says apprenticeships are becoming more popular:

 

