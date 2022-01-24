GRETB set to double trade apprenticeships after acquiring new training centre in Mervue

Galway Bay fm news – Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board is set to double the number of trade apprenticeships it offers after acquiring a new training centre.

The €5 million acquisition of the Cambridge building in Mervue Business Park has been approved by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

The new training facility will provide new craft workshops for electrical, plumbing, carpentry and joinery, metal fabrication and pipefitting.

Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says it will enable the GRETB to almost double the number of trade apprenticeships available at the moment from 216 to 400.