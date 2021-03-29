GRETB secures €500k for further education and training programmes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €500 thousand in funding has been announced for the Galway-Roscommon Education and Training Board.

It’s part of a national allocation of €8m for 16 ETB’s nationwide, to support the delivery of Further Education and Training.

It’ll support small-scale infrastructure, improvement works, and the purchase of equipment.

FET courses include apprenticeships, traineeships, Post Leaving Cert courses, community and adult education.

The GRETB operates over 40 Further Education facilities across Galway and Roscommon.

It also runs 3 Colleges of Further Education, 19 second level schools and one primary school – the vast majority of which are based in Galway.