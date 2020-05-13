GRETB schools to highlight concerns over September reopening in letter to Department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teachers and staff from GRETB schools across Galway have been invited to contribute their concerns over the reopening of schools in September, in a letter to the Department of Education.

The board meeting of the GRETB heard that teachers and principles across Galway and Roscommon are worried about how students will return to school in the new academic year.

Board members attended the meeting via video conferencing due to government restrictions on travel and gatherings.

Insuring social distancing in smaller schools and public health guidance for teachers were the some of the main issues highlighted.

The online meeting also praised the rapid response of teachers and staff from the GRETB who implemented infection control and switched to remote teaching when schools closed due to the pandemic.

The board heard how the organisation is continuing to evolve with online learning involving schools and adult upskilling courses.

The Galway Roscommon Education and Training board is currently looking at developing courses to suit the changed living and working conditions faced by many during the current crisis.