Galway Bay fm newsroom – GRETB is being awarded €150,000 in funding to support disadvantaged educationally learners.

Galway and Roscommon Educational and Training Board can use the fund to improve access to community education.

The €5.3m national fund is designed to support and engage disadvantaged learners with the highest level of need.

The Reach Fund was introduced in 2020, and has funded 1,600 projects since then.