GRETB Mervue training centre now offering 70 apprenticeship courses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The GRETB is to host an open day at it’s training centre in Mervue on Thursday.

The event is part of European Vocational Skills Weeks, which showcases the best of vocational education opportunities at institutions across the continent.

The Mervue centre offers a wide range of full and part-time courses as well as apprenticeships in fields including BioPharma, Construction, Electrical, Engineering, Finance, Healthcare, Recruitment, Insurance, Logistics and Hospitality.

The open day will take place at the centre on Thursday – further information is available at EventBrite.ie and registration is required.

Area Training Manager Ken Farragher says there are 70 apprenticeships on offer across a growing range of industries – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour