GRETB allocated over €2m for provision of youth services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board has been allocated over €2 million in funding to support the provision of youth services .

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed that €66.8 million in funding has been made available nationwide to support the provision of such services in 2021.

UBU Your Place Your Space provides out-of-school supports to young people in their local communities to enable them to overcome adverse circumstances and achieve their full potential by improving their personal and social development outcomes.

National Youth Organisations are also to benefit from some €12m in universal funding.