Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Seminar is being held in Galway city tomorrow to brief the public on urban blueways and greenways.

The aim is to provide information on how such urban infrastructure can be improved to benefit locals and to boost tourism.

The meeting takes place online and in-person at the Data Science Institute on Newcastle Road at 11:30am.

Chair of the meeting, Phil James, explains what will be covered during the seminar.