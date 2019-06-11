Greenway campaigners argue Ennis to Athenry rail line not meeting targets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Western Rail Trail campaigners have argued that the rail review must consider the performance of phase one of the rail corridor.

The group has obtained figures which show over 137 thousand passengers used the Ennis to Athenry line last year.

The group argues the average number of passengers per train travelling on the Ennis to Athenry line is 39 per trainload, meaning trains are operating at 20 percent of capacity.

Its claims come as EY-DKM economic advisory has been hired to undertake an appraisal on an extension of the western rail corridor.

The online survey is open until July 17th.

Groups in support of the rail extension argue that linking Westport, Ballina, Castlebar, Claremorris and Tuam by rail to Galway would have an enormous impact.

However Western Rail Trail campaigner Brendan Quinn argues the Ennis to Athenry corridor has not achieved its target and there is a huge demand for a greenway on the closed route.