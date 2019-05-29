Green’s Saoirse McHugh eliminated in Midlands Northwest European election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh has been eliminated in European Elections in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

The Achill woman was excluded in the early hours of this morning.

Luke Ming Flanagan is edging closer to being elected the second MEP for the region.

The Independent from Castlerea has a significant lead over Matt Carthy of Sinn Fein who is expected to take the third seat.

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh is next in line and is in strong position to secure the fourth seat.

The count at Castlebar is expected to reach completion by this evening.