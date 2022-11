From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The green light has been given for Boots to open a new health and beauty store at Wellpark Retail Park.

City planners have approved an application that would see a vacant unit converted from bulky retail use to pharmacy use.

Unit 10 was formerly a Maplin Electronics store which closed in 2018.

The project is led by Radical Properties Unlimited Company and permission has now been granted with 4 conditions.