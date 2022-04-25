Green party Senator moves to allay fears regarding new regulations around sale and supply of turf

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has moved to allay fears regarding new regulations around the sale and supply of turf.

It comes as the Energy Minister is rowing back on proposed new laws to ban the activity, with Eamon Ryan now saying it won’t apply to rural communities of fewer than 500 people.

Senator O’Reilly says the regulations are focused on commercial sales and aim to protect the public in providing better air quality.

She says those with turbary rights or those supplying small amounts to neighbours will not be targetted….