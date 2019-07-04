Green Party raises concern about potential mining in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Green Party city councillor is raising concerns over potential mining works in Connemara.

Councillor Pauline O’Reilly says the Department of the Environment is planning to grant a licence to Canadian company MOAG Copper Gold Resources.

The licence would allow exploratory works in town lands such as Ballinahinch, Callow, Murvey and Dolan.

The Green Party councillor says Ireland’s mining regulations mean companies have no requirement to lodge environmental assessments and works could seriously affect people, farm animals and wildlife.

