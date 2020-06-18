Green party negotiator says work on Galway ring road won’t start in next 5 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the Green Party negotiators has warned that construction on the Galway bypass will not start in the next five years.

Deputy Ossian Smyth has also cast doubt on the M20 Cork to Limerick Motorway, saying construction on both projects is likely to begin near the end of the decade.

The claims differ from those of Gaeltacht Minister and Galway Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne, who in recent days said he is confident the ring road project remains a priority focus of government following the new deal.

According to Senator Kyne, the Taoiseach has championed the project and it remains a priority focus in a review of the National Development Plan.

Green Negotiator, Ossian Smyth didn’t rule out large road projects getting the go-ahead under a Green government.

But he’s said the Galway and Cork projects are unlikely to see shovels in the ground during the lifetime of the next government – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…