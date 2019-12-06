Green Party launch new branch in Roscommon-Galway constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Green Party branch for the Roscommon-Galway constituency is to be established this weekend.

Green Party candidate for the area, Julie O’Donoghue is running in the next election and has helped set up the Roscommon-Galway branch group.

O’Donoghue joins City Cllr. Pauline O’Reilly who will be running in Galway West and Eoin Madden who will be running as a Galway East candidate.

The branch will meet tomorrow morning at 11 in the Roscommon Women’s Network Training Services centre in Castlerea.

Julie O’Donoghue says that establishing a new party branch will allow representatives to get a better idea of what people in the area want from them.