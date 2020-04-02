Green party council seat to be filled by selection convention following election of City Councillor to Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The city council seat left vacant by newly elected Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly is to be filled following a selection process among the local party working group.

The former Green party city councillor was deemed to be elected to the 26th Seanad following the 17th count last night with 94,194 votes.

Her council seat will now be filled with a party member following a selection convention among the Galway City West Ward Green Party Group.

Senator O’Reilly says anyone with a history of hard work and who has put in the ground work has a chance to take the vacant seat.