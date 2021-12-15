Green Party comes under fire in Seanad over comments on Ring Road

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Green Party has come in for further criticism in the Seanad this afternoon over comments made about the Galway City Ring Road in the Dáil last night.

It’s after Deputy Brian Leddin told the chamber it should never have been given permission and would be tantamount to an “act of vandalism” for future generations if built.

He outlined how it’s not compatible with our climate action targets and would increase emissions, scar the landscape, and destroy homes and habitats.

Limerick Deputy Leddin argued the road is no solution to the issues in Galway.

In the Seanad this afternoon, Senator Aisling Dolan pointed out that in many areas in Galway there is an “atrocious” lack of public transport options to the city.

She asked even if improved bus connectivity is provided in future to reduce car use, if they’re supposed to travel on magic clouds if we cannot build badly needed roads.

Senator Dolan wanted to know how we can expect investment to be made into areas west of Galway City without the ring road.

Speaking to Galway Talks earlier today, Councillor Noel Larkin dismissed the statement made by Brian Leddin as nonsense.

He said if the Green Party were serious about reducing emissions they’d be pushing for affordable electric vehicles.