Green Party Chair says Sceirde Rocks wind contract “big win” for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator and Green Party Chair Pauline O’ Reilly says the awarding of a Government contract to the Sceirde Rocks offshore wind farm project is a “big win” for Galway.

The proposed wind farm, around 15 miles west of Carna, was one of four successful bidders in an auction hosted by EirGrid.

It’ll be the first development of its kind along the entire Western coast.

There were four successful bidders overall, with the other three developments to be located on the East side of the country.

Senator O’ Reilly says the future is green.