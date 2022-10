GBFM Newsroom – Senator Pauline O’ Reilly has welcomed today’s revelation that An Bord Pleanala is to quash permission for the Galway City Ring Road.

The Green Party Chair argues now is the time to take a renewed approach to reducing traffic through public and active travel.

Speaking to David Nevin, Senator O’ Reilly said some politicians in Galway haven’t been honest with the public about the Ring Road.