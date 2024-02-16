Galway Bay FM

16 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Green Party chair praises continued increase in organic farming across Galway

Green Party chair praises continued increase in organic farming across Galway

Chair of the Green Party and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly is praising the continued increase in organic farming across Galway.

She says Galway is the third highest county for new organic farmers this year – with almost 100 local farmers joining the Organic Farming Scheme.

Senator O’ Reilly says organic farming takes a high level of skill – but Irish farmers are well able for the challenge.

