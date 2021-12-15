Green Party accused of “talking out of both sides of its mouth” over Ring Road comments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has accused the Green Party of “talking out of both sides of its mouth” over comments made in the Dáil about the Galway City Ring Road.

It’s after Green Party Deputy Brian Leddin told the chamber it should never have been given permission and would be tantamount to an “act of vandalism” for future generations if built.

He argued it’s not compatible with our climate action targets and would increase emissions, scar the landscape, and destroy homes and habitats.

However, speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Noel Larkin claims the statement is a load of nonsense and nothing but hypocrisy.

He argues if the Green Party were serious about reducing emissions they’d be pushing for affordable electric vehicles.

Here’s the statement made by Deputy Brian Leddin in the Dáil last night.