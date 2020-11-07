Green light to expand student complex in Terryland

Plans to significantly increase bedroom capacity at the Cúirt na Coiribe student complex at Dún na Coiribe Road in Terryland in the city have been approved by An Bord Pleanála subject to 21 conditions.

The proposal is led by Exeter Ireland Property Limited and is to be located at the Cúirt na Coiribe complex off the Headford Road.

The project sets out to demolish the two storey building at the eastern boundary of the site, and the removal of the fifth storey of the main building.

An extension to the main building would then be constructed to accommodate a total of 920 bedspaces in 868 bedrooms – providing an additional 515 beds to current capacity.

The proposal also includes the provision of a gym and fitness studio, a games room, a library and study spaces, a cafe and a student lounge – as well as 59 car parking spaces and 656 bicycle spaces.

The overall development would be constructed in nine linked blocks ranging in height from two to six storeys.

In making its decision, the board was satisfied that the proposed development, by itself or in combination with other plans or projects, would not adversely affect the integrity of European sites in view of the sites’ Conservation Objectives.

In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission, the Board was satisfied that subject to compliance with the conditions set out,the proposed development, having regard to its scale, massing and material finishes, provides an appropriate design solution and response having regard to its locational context.

Of the 21 conditions, one states the proposed development hereby permitted shall only be occupied as student accommodation.

It’s also stated that management and maintenance of the proposed development following its completion shall be the responsibility of a legally constituted management company.