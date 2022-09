Galway Bay FM Newsroom – County planners have given the green light for an expansion of Coen Steel in Oranmore.

The plan will see the construction of an 889Sqm extension to the existing light industrial unit at Deerpark industrial estate.

The Coen group has been trading for over 100 years, and has its manufacturing facility in Oranmore as well as landing and holding facilities in Belfast Limerick and Louth.