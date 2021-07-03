Green Light given for construction of two new classrooms at Ardrahan National School

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ardrahan National School has been given the green light to proceed with plans to construct two new classrooms.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has received confirmation from the education minister Norma Foley that the Lebane School has been given final approval for the project.

The redevelopment will include the construction of a new mainstream classroom and a special education teacher room.

The project has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme and the latest announcement will allow the school’s Board of management to immediately begin the tendering process.

Deputy Cannon says tjhe new classrooms will greatly enhance the schools learning and teaching environment.

He says he hopes construction can get underway later this year.