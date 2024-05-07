Green light given for appointment of school traffic warden for Claregalway

The green light has been given for Galway County Council to appoint a schoool traffic warden for Claregalway.

This comes as the council has recieved following departmental approval from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

The appointment could be made before the end of the current school year or by September.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says the council will begin to advertise the position without delay.