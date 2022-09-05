Green light for upgrade of wastewater facilities in Mountbellew

Galway Bay FM newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for the upgrade of wastewater facilities in Mountbellew.

The works will involve the decommissioning of the existing treatment plant in the townland of Castlegar – and its conversion to a wastewater pumping station.

In it’s place would be a new improved wastewater treatment facility.

Plans originally approved by county planners early last year were the subject of a local third party appeal.

An Bord Pleanala has now upheld the original decision with some revised conditions.

