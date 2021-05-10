Green light for upgrade of Ballygar wastewater treatment plant

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has given the green light for the upgrade of the Ballygar wastewater treatment plant.

It’s been selected for works under the Small Towns and Villages Growth programme, after being identified as an area of priority by Galway County Council.

The upgrade aims to enable the expansion of the town, by providing additional capacity for the development of new homes.

The project will now proceed to design stage, with a timeline for completion to be established in the near future.