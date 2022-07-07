Green light for Spiddal hotel to bring tourism and employment opportunities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new hotel in Spiddal will provide a significant boost to South Connemara’s tourism sector as well as provide significant employment opportunities.

That’s according to the developers of “An Cuan”, a proposed 81-bedroom hotel beside Ceardlann Craft Village, overlooking the scenic Tra na mBan.

Following a lengthy battle that went all the way to the High Court, the plan has now been given the green light by An Bord Pleanala.

The development will also include a Business and Food Innovation Centre, two self-catering cottages and housing development of 6 detached homes.