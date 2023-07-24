Green light for significant housing development in Mountbellew

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the go-ahead for a significant housing development in Mountbellew.

The project, led by Cahermorris Development Limited, would see 36 homes built at Treanrevagh.

The site is located to the rear of Aldi and Holy Rosary College and access would be through College Road.

The homes at Treanrevagh would be a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached units in three and four-bed configuration.

County planners have approved the plans with 18 condition attached.