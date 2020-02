Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been secured for a significant expansion at St Brigid’s College in Loughrea.

Galway East TD Ciaran Ciaran says the project is the largest ever capital investment in the school.

It includes the creation of 10 new classrooms, a textiles room, a DCG/tech graphics room, an art/craft room and a special education teacher room.

Deputy Cannon says it’ll significantly boost the schools capacity to deliver world class education….