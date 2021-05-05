Green light for Primary Care Centre in Oranmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to a new Primary Care Centre in Oranmore.

The centre would be located at Mainstreet just off the N67 Limerick Road, near the Clochóg housing estate.

It would be a part-two storey, part 3-storey and part 4-storey building with a total floor space of over 5,000sq.m.

It will house a range of services – including public health, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, x-ray services and counselling.

There’ll also be an ambulance deployment point at the site, as well as a public pharmacy.

Permission was granted for the centre by Galway County Council last year – but this decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala, who have now upheld the grant of permission with revised conditions.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten says the new development is long overdue for the rapidly expanding area.

