Green light for pizza restaurant at well known historic city pub

The green light has been given for an upstairs pizza restaurant at a well known historic city pub.

Last year, initial plans by Murphy’s Bar at High Street were rejected by city planners.

It’s been far from smooth sailing for the historic Murphy’s Bar on High Street.

It first opened as a public bar in the 1800’s, but the building itself dates back as far as the 1600’s according to a conservation report.

The first pizza plans were turned down for several reasons, including the HSE finding the premises was “totally unsuitable”.

And the second application hit a few road blocks as well, including on fire safety requirements.

But now, the plans have been cleared by city planners with a number of conditions, mostly relating to archaelogy and heritage.

It’s also stipulated that it will be a sit in restaurant only, and can’t offer takeaway.