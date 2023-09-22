Green light for new school for Scoil An Croí Naofa in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s a landmark day for education in Ballinasloe – as Scoil An Crói Naofa has received planning permission for a new school building after a campaign spanning 3 decades.

The plans will see the existing school demolished and replaced with a state-of-the-art two-storey building.

It’ll be a sixteen classroom school including a new playing pitch and play areas, new access gates and access road, new parking areas and new drop off zones.

County planners have approved the plans with 25 conditions attached.

Local senator Aisling Dolan has been speaking to David Nevin about the significance of the project – and the long running delays.