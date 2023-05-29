Green light for new school for Gort National School

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for a new school building for Gort National School.

The plans involve the demolition of the existing school buildings and associated structures on the school grounds at Tubber Road.

In their place will be a new 2-storey primary school with 12 general classrooms, 2 special education needs classrooms, and a general purpose hall.

There’ll also be modification to the existing entrances, and new footpaths along the Tubber Road, including controlled zebra crossing.