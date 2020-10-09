Green light for new pitches at NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has been given the green light for two new pitches.

The plan would involve a 3G pitch and a grassed GAA/soccer pitch as well as ball stop fencing and floodlighting.

The development also provides for temporary changing room facilities and a shared access lane for emergency or maintenance vehicles and pedestrians during the construction phase should the proposed N6 city ring road project go ahead.

City planners have attached eight conditions.

The maximum finished road level in the overlap area between the NUIG red line site boundary and the N6 city ring road development boundary is to be 16.5 metres.

This is to ensure a sufficient headroom clearance beneath the proposed ring road viaduct structure.

It’s also stated that upon completion of the development, the existing pitches being replaced are to be decommissioned.

The university is required to engage an archaeologist to carry out an assessment of the site.