Green light for new Lidl store in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Lidl has been given the green light for a new store in Knocknacarra in the city.

The plan will see the development of a single storey licensed discount foodstore supermarket and a single storey coffee shop.

The new Lidl store would be located at the junction of Bóthar Stiofáin and Western Distributor Road.

The German retailer says 35 jobs will be created as part of the plan.

City planners have attached 15 conditions.

One states the construction of the cafe is to take place at the same time as the main building.

The main retail unit is to operate between the hours of 8am and 10pm Monday to Sunday with any 24 hour operations restricted to four weeks of each calendar year.

It’s also stated that the size of the off-licence element of the store is to be agreed with the planning authority.