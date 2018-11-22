Current track
Title
Artist

Green light for new Lidl store in Knocknacarra

Written by on 22 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Lidl has been given the green light for a new store in Knocknacarra in the city.

The plan will see the development of a single storey licensed discount foodstore supermarket and a single storey coffee shop.

The new Lidl store would be located at the junction of Bóthar Stiofáin and Western Distributor Road.

The German retailer says 35 jobs will be created as part of the plan.

City planners have attached 15 conditions.

One states the construction of the cafe is to take place at the same time as the main building.

The main retail unit is to operate between the hours of 8am and 10pm Monday to Sunday with any 24 hour operations restricted to four weeks of each calendar year.

It’s also stated that the size of the off-licence element of the store is to be agreed with the planning authority.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Woman killed in Ballinasloe traffic collision

22 November 2018

0 0

Water disruptions in Dunmore following significant watermains leak

22 November 2018

0 0

Macra na Feirme to hold open meeting in Loughrea

22 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Adrian “Jackpot”Lewis To Visit Galway For Special Darts Exhibition

Thumbnail
Previous post

Tracey Leonard to captain Connacht as four provinces reveal strong LGFA Interprovincial squads

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend