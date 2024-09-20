Galway Bay FM

20 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Green light for new community playground in Carnmore

Share story:
Green light for new community playground in Carnmore

Planners have given the green light for a new community playground in Carnmore.

The project, led by Seán Mannion, will be located behind the community centre, opposite the gap between the first and second pitch.

It’ll include swings, slides, timber and net bridges, balance beams, tunnels, play mounds, and benches.

The application says it would be suitable for children aged between 3 and 12 years of age.

2460923

Share story:

Medical device company Integer opens new Parkmore centre and announces further expansion

Leading global medical device company, Integer, has announced its intention to expand further as it opens new $30m centre in Parkmore East. It has officia...

8 new recruits to go to Galway's regional Garda division

108 new gardaí have been sworn in, with 8 to go to Galway’s regional Garda division of the North West 80 men and 28 women graduated from the Garda ...

Report reveals 30% of workers in West live in Galway city

A new report has revealed that almost 30 percent of all workers in the West live in Galway city The Western Development Commission report also shows a sur...

Midlands North West MEP Walsh calls for reform of CAP

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a comprehensive reform of the Common Agricultural Policy. The Fine Gael MEP has made the call ahead of ...