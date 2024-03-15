Galway Bay FM

15 March 2024

Green light for new apartment blocks in Rahoon

The green light has been given for new apartment blocks in Rahoon on the west side of the city.

Callanan & Walsh Construction sough permission to build almost 30 units across three blocks at Letteragh Road.

The plans involve the demolition of a vacant guesthouse, as well as shed and workshop buildings.

There were a number of local objections, which saw some revisions made to the plans.

City planners have now approved the project with 25 conditions.

