Green light for mixed use development in Knocknacarra, despite residents’ concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial plan for a mixed use development at a brownfield site in Knocknacarra has been given the thumbs up by An Bord Pleanála.

The project, which includes a restaurant and bar, is led by Highcross Developments Limited and had been the subject of an appeal by a residents’ association.

Permission had been granted by the city council in June for the construction of a restaurant/bar, two retail units and six apartments at the site at the junction of the Clybaun road and the Western Distributor Road.

The plans also involved the demolition of an existing two-storey detached dwelling and the construction of a mixed use building over a basement to the height of four storeys.

The development was designed to feature a mix of two and three bedroom apartments and 72 carparking spaces at a site opposite the Clybaun Hotel.

In an appeal from a residents’ association, concerns were raised that the site is currently zoned for residential use and it was argued the development’s non residential activities are not in keeping with the Galway City Development plan.

Other issues highlighted in the appeal included over commercialization of the area, noise concerns, parking and the design of the building itself.

An Bord Pleanála has approved the development with 18 revised conditions.

One states the proposed vehicular entrance off the Western Distributor Road is to be omitted and provision is to be made for an entry/exit point on Clybaun Road.