Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planners have given the green light for significant refurbishment works at Westside Shopping Centre.

The project seeks to overhaul the visual appearance of the development, including new cladding, signage and landscaping.

The plan is led by Westside Shopping Centre Limited, which purchased the shopping centre after it entered the market with a guide price of €10m in 2018.

City planners have now approved the plans with 3 conditions attached.