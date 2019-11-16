Green light for major housing development in west of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted to build a major residential development of 238 units in the west of the city.

The project is led by O’Malley Construction and is to be located in Ballyburke on lands to the east of Ballymoneen Road.

The development will provide for 113 houses, 125 apartments, a childcare facility and associated site works.

The plan will also involve the demolition of an existing house and associated outbuildings.

An Bord Pleanála has attached 32 conditions to its grant of permission.

These include the provision of noise mitigation measures within the development site.

It’s also stated the development is to be carried out on a phased basis to ensure the timely provision of services.

The developer is to agree with the planning authority a properly constituted owners’ management company showing the areas to be taken in charge and those areas to be maintained by the management company.