Green light for major expansion of city hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a major expansion of Jury’s Inn in the city have been given the green light.

The hotel located at the Spanish Arch plans to construct an extension comprising 89 additional rooms and a restaurant and bar at ground floor level.

Last year, the applicants received permission for the development however, three appeals were then lodged – delaying the expansion.

Owners of the adjacent multi-storey car park lodged an appeal over fears that the project would affect the car park’s future development while owners of Costa Coffee stated construction would affect the structural condition of their property.

However, An Bord Pleanala has upheld the decision to grant permission for the project with a number of conditions attached including that owners of the hotel pay 127-thousand-500 euro to Galway City Council for the provision of public transport facilities.