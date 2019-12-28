Green light for major expansion at Jurys Inn Hotel in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission has been granted for a major extension of a well known city hotel.

The extension to Jury’s Inn Hotel at the Spanish Arch includes 89 additional bedrooms and a new wing

The application was submitted by Fattal Jury’s Operation Ltd

The new development will include 89 additional rooms, a restaurant and bar at ground floor and a roof level plant area.

The extension will see the creation of a new wing facing onto the River Corrib with works taking place to the existing four storeys of the hotel.

The planning application has been granted with 25 conditions attached.

One states that the developer must pay over €127,000 towards the provision of public transport facilities in accordance with the Galway Transport strategy.

While another requires the site to include a professional piece of artwork sponsored by the developer, that will be displayed in an area open to the public.