22 March 2024

Green light for Lidl in Claregalway after An Bord Pleanala ruling

The green light has been given for a Lidl store in Claregalway – after An Bord Pleanala ruled in favor of the project.

Just over a year ago, county planners refused permission for a variety of reasons.

The plans will see a new Lidl supermarket built on a greenfield site on the N83 in the centre of the village.

Rejecting the plans last year, county planners felt the development would pose a traffic hazard and be a danger to public safety.

Concerns were also raised about flooding, and the proposed design failing to properly integrate with the urban design of Claregalway.

There were also considerable submissions from local residents expressing concern that it could lead to even worse traffic conditions.

But following an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, approval for the supermarket has now been granted.

Inspectors were satisfied that it won’t cause flooding, would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety, and would not be detrimental to the character of the area.

