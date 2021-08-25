Green light for larger crowds at Pearse Stadium gigs this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of gigs set to take place at Pearse Stadium in Salthill over the coming days have had their crowd capacity increased significantly.

Christy Moore will play tomorrow Thursday; Ardal O’ Hanlon, Tommy Tiernan and Deirdre O’Kane will perform Friday; Mary Coughlan will appear on Saturday, and The Stunning will perform on Sunday.

All four gigs have now been classified as entertainment pilot events by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.

The move means crowd capacity has now been more than doubled – from 500 to 1,200.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Gugai of the Roisín Dubh says while the changes have just been confirmed, the extra tickets are already selling extremely fast….