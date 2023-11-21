Galway Bay FM

21 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition

Share story:
Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition

County planners have given the green light for a significant housing development in Clifden, despite local objections.

The project would see 30 homes built at Westport Road, at a site beside the existing Connemara Way Apartments.

The plans involve 30 units, in a mix of three, two and single bed units across four blocks.

The entrance would be at Westport Road, and footpaths and pedestrian crossings would be created to align with existing public footpaths.

But the project attracted some opposition from local residents, who argued it’d amount to serious overdevelopment that would be out of character with the area.

Among the raft of other issues raised were concerns about potential traffic issues.

But county planners have now approved the project, though that green light comes with a hefty 43 conditions attached.

If local residents feel strongly enough about the decision, they have four weeks to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

Share story:

Funding announced for major outdoor projects in Oranmore, Ballinasloe and Inis Mor

Funding has been announced for three major outdoor recreation projects in Galway. The allocations from the Department of Rural and Community Development h...

City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas

An event exploring creative and cultural industries in rural areas is taking place in Galway city later this week Creativity in Regions on the Edge will h...

Local TD seeks meeting with Irish Water CEO over Kinvara boil notice

Local TD Ciaran Cannon has sought a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water about the long running Kinvara boil notice He says he and other public representat...

10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region

There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the North West The CSO figures include Galway and seven other cou...