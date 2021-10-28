Green light for hostel and retail unit at site of Tonery’s pub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for a hostel and retail unit at Tonery’s pub in Bohermore.

The application is led by Peadar Tonery and would be located at Tonery’s pub at 144 Bohermore.

The project will see the demolition of the existing pub and adjoining shed and the construction of a hostel development.

This is to be built over three floors over ground floor level and two floors below ground floor level comprising of 163 rooms.

The plan also provides for a retail unit as well as public realm and landscaping works including pedestrian linkages and cycle parking spaces.

City planners have attached 24 conditions.

One states the developer is to submit a mobility management plan to the transportation section for written agreement.

Another states prior to the occupation of the ground floor area designated as retail, precise details of the nature and extent of the selected use is to be submitted to the planning authority.