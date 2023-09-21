Galway Bay FM

21 September 2023

Green light for high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given the green light for a high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road.

The site will also house a Tusla building and a new ambulance base – but there were considerable local objections to the plans.

The proposed Primary Care Centre would be eight stories in height and would be located at a site across from the Westside Playing Fields.

It’s known as the “Seamus Quirke Road Regeneration Site” and a masterplan envisions healthcare, apartments, student accommodation, offices and retail offerings, all built around a core public space.

The proposed Primary Care Centre would also include a pharmacy and café, while the plans will also see a Túsla building and an ambulance base built on the site.

City planners had previously identified issues with the original plans, prompting some redesign of the PCC itself, including lowering the overall height.

The proposed Tusla building was also extensively redesigned and re-orientated to address issues around overshadowing, privacy and proximity to nearby homes.

Considerable local objections had also been lodged, claiming the height of the PCC would be excessive and there is no reason for the scale and density proposed.

City planners have now approved the overall project with 27 conditions attached.

